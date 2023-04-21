Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura is set for a total reboot of the organisation with a rejig at all levels – from booths, mandals and district committees to the state committee – ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
A formal resolution in this regard has been passed in the state committee meeting of the party, a senior party functionary told EastMojo.
According to party insiders, the BJP in Tripura will significantly restructure its organisation in light of the lessons learned from the recent 2023 Tripura Assembly election.
“The first phase of the reshuffle will start at the booth level, where the existing committees will be dissolved to constitute fresh committees. Report card of each party worker is with the top leaders and instructions will be passed to form the new committees according to those by the end of May,” a senior leader said on conditions of anonymity.
In the second and third phase, he said, Mandal and District Committees will go for reforms based on a similar formula. “Those who have worked will get promotion and poor performers will have to relinquish their charge. At the end, the state committee will be reconstituted.”
“If BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee fights the Dhanpur by-election, he might hang his boots for someone deserving for the post. So far, two names are in discussion for the constituency—former Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee. The saffron party may also place the bet on Subal Bhowmik, who is well known for hasty political somersaults. If Bhattacherjee is fielded, then the race for a new President will begin,” the senior BJP leader added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Dhanpur fell vacant after heavyweight BJP leader and incumbent Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the membership of state assembly shortly after the polls results were declared.
For the proposed reforms, a full-fledged committee will also be formed to oversee the process, sources in the BJP said.
Also Read | Centre proposes 11 food streets in NE to promote hygienic practices
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur youth Sadam Hanjabam to attend UN’s Youth Forum
- Nagaland: Medical college-bound truck crashes in Kohima town
- 36 Chin Kuki Liberation Army cadres lay down arms in Manipur
- Arunachal-Assam border MoU: Who gets what? All details here
- No crisis in Manipur BJP: CM N Biren Singh
- Tripura BJP looks at ‘total reboot’ ahead of Lok Sabha 2024