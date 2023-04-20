MP Gupta takes charge as IG of BSF's Tripura Frontier

Agartala: Senior IPS officer MP Gupta took charge as the Inspector General (IG) of BSF’s Tripura Frontier, an official said on Thursday.

Gupta was given a guard of honour after he took charge on Wednesday. Later, he called on the state’s Chief Secretary JK Sinha.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Shri MP Gupta, Senior IPS officer of the 1995 batch from Assam Meghalaya Cadre has assumed the charge of the Inspector General of #BSF #Tripura Frontier. He took over the baton from the outgoing IG Shri Sumit Sharan, IPS.#FirstLineOfDefence #GuardiansOfBorder #NationFirst pic.twitter.com/jmgc2zXSB1 — BSF TRIPURA (@BSF_Tripura) April 19, 2023

Gupta, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was posted as joint director of BSF Academy at Takenpur in Madhya Pradesh in his last assignment.

The Northeastern state has an 856 km border with Bangladesh.

Also read | Remote Tripura State Rifle camps being electrified with solar energy

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









