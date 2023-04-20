Agartala: The High Court of Tripura has granted another two weeks to the state government to respond to the action taken against reports of post-poll violence and also sought to know what measures had been undertaken to compensate those families who were at the receiving end of the violence.
The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh had directed the state to submit a detailed affidavit that throws light on the cases filed and the progress in the investigation.
Noting that the government could not file an affidavit in respect to the previous order in connection with the Public Interest Litigation, the Court order reads: “No affidavit has been filed by Mr Debalay Bhattacharya, learned Government Advocate, pursuant to the order dated 21.03.2023. Considering the nature of the PIL, on the request of learned G.A., we grant 2(two) weeks’ more time to file a comprehensive affidavit as regards the investigation in cases relating to post poll violence and their stage and also steps which are being taken for preventing such incidences in future”.
Advocate Purushottam Roy Barman who is appearing on behalf of the violence-affected families raised the matter of interim relief for the affected families during the Court proceedings.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Considering the issue, the High Court Division Bench also sought details regarding the process of compensating the poll violence-affected families.
“The State officials would also take into account the schemes which provide for compensation to victims of such post-poll violence, whether the process of identification of those victims are also underway or not and compensation, if any, to the persons genuinely affected by post-poll violence have been released or not”, the Court order reads.
The next date of the hearing has been fixed at May 2.
Also Read | Tripura govt identifies heatwave, sun stroke as ‘disasters’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Centre proposes 11 food streets in NE to promote hygienic practices
- Give details of compensation for poll violence affected families: Tripura HC
- Manipur BJP to meet amid signs of widening rift within party
- Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve decades old border disputes
- Birangana Sati Sadhani: A lesser-known queen of the Chutiya dynasty
- Usha Silai teams up with EIFW to showcase ensembles made by rural women