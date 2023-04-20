Agartala: The High Court of Tripura has granted another two weeks to the state government to respond to the action taken against reports of post-poll violence and also sought to know what measures had been undertaken to compensate those families who were at the receiving end of the violence.

The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh had directed the state to submit a detailed affidavit that throws light on the cases filed and the progress in the investigation.

Noting that the government could not file an affidavit in respect to the previous order in connection with the Public Interest Litigation, the Court order reads: “No affidavit has been filed by Mr Debalay Bhattacharya, learned Government Advocate, pursuant to the order dated 21.03.2023. Considering the nature of the PIL, on the request of learned G.A., we grant 2(two) weeks’ more time to file a comprehensive affidavit as regards the investigation in cases relating to post poll violence and their stage and also steps which are being taken for preventing such incidences in future”.

Advocate Purushottam Roy Barman who is appearing on behalf of the violence-affected families raised the matter of interim relief for the affected families during the Court proceedings.

Considering the issue, the High Court Division Bench also sought details regarding the process of compensating the poll violence-affected families.

“The State officials would also take into account the schemes which provide for compensation to victims of such post-poll violence, whether the process of identification of those victims are also underway or not and compensation, if any, to the persons genuinely affected by post-poll violence have been released or not”, the Court order reads.

The next date of the hearing has been fixed at May 2.

