Tripura: COVID test mandatory for people from high positivity states

Agartala: People arriving in Tripura from states that have reported a high positivity rate will have to undergo a mandatory COVID test, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
These states are Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said.
“All domestic incoming passengers from the states with high COVID-positivity rate shall have to be mandatorily tested on their arrival at the airport, railway stations and the Churaibari check gate,” the official said.
Wearing masks in hospitals has been made a must, he said.
Screenings will also be conducted at all public places, he added.
The state has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases since April 14, the official said.
“There shall be a continued focus on a five-fold strategy — test, track, treat, vaccinate and adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said.
The Health and Family Welfare Department has already issued an advisory, asking people to avoid crowded and poorly-ventilated places.
India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 new fatalities.
