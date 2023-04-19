Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Wednesday lashed out at a section of BJP leaders who had allegedly tried to oust the TTAADC nominated village committee members in Tripura’s Kamalpur and dared the ruling party to defeat TIPRA motha in elections first to rule the village committees.

According to available information, a group of BJP leaders allegedly reached the Panbua village committee office on April 12 last and informed the officials that the ruling party would take over the charge of the Panchayat which was earlier being looked after by TIPRA Motha.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The use of force by the saffron party purportedly aggrieved the local TIPRA Motha supporters and tension escalated between both parties.

A scuffle also broke out between the supporters of both parties followed by which security was tightened in the region.

Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Wednesday visited the Village Committee office and spoke to the officials posted there. The senior TIPRA leader told the officials not to bow down under any pressure.

Speaking to EastMojo on his way back to Agartala, Debbarma said, “An incident happened on April 12 last at Panbua village committee which is under the administrative control of the TTAADC.

In absence of the elected committees for these bodies, the district council administration constituted nominated committees for the smooth functioning of the constitutional bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Now all of a sudden, some BJP leaders are trying to create problems there. The local Mandal president sent some of his associates with a list of people who would now run the village committee. It was not only illegal but by all means against the spirit of the constitutional powers TTAADC enjoys.”

In his own words: If any changes are required to be made in the present system they should be made from the end of TTAADC because the VCs are under its control. And, if any department has the authority to bypass the TTAADC is the Rural Development Department of the state. How can a Mandal president dictate terms of functioning for a constitutional body?

The Leader of the Opposition also dared the BJP to first win the Village Committee elections to transform their dream to run VCs into a reality. “If the BJP can defeat us and run the VCs they are welcome, otherwise any kind of unconstitutional interference will not be tolerated. I will submit all the details of the incident to the office of the Chief Minister and seek his intervention on the matter,” he told EastMojo.

Also Read | Tripura govt can’t function sans TIPRA Motha support: LOP

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









