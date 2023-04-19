CM's poster 'defaced' in Tripura; police begin probe

Agartala: The police have started investigations into an allegation that hoardings featuring Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha wishing people on the occasion of Bengali New Year were defaced in the state’s Unakoti district by pouring black ink on them, an official said on Wednesday.
The ruling party had demanded strong action against those who defaced the hoardings at Paiturbazar area of the district.
“A delegation from BJP met the OC and lodged a verbal complaint. The police initiated an investigation into the complaint”, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury, told PTI.
The Information and Cultural Affairs department had erected several hoardings featuring the chief minister and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy to wish the people on the occasion of Bengali new year in some places of Kailashahar subdivision.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The hoardings featuring the Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister were defaced by a group of unknown people in front of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s statue at Paiturbazar on Monday. We strongly condemned it,” BJP local unit president Sanjit Laskar told the media.
He said a BJP delegation met the Officer in Charge of Kailashahar police station, Siddhartha Dutta, on Tuesday and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in it.
Also Read | Tripura: COVID test mandatory for people from high positivity states
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya CM inspects renovation of JN Stadium
- Tripura govt identifies heatwave, sun stroke as ‘disasters’
- Assam girls Jintimani, Uma to attend U-23 high-performance camp
- Mizoram: MNF releases names of its candidates for CADC election
- Rajnath asks Army to be on strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
- Meghalaya: Bernard questions extension of load shedding in Garo Hills