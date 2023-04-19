CM's poster 'defaced' in Tripura; police begin probe

Agartala: The police have started investigations into an allegation that hoardings featuring Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha wishing people on the occasion of Bengali New Year were defaced in the state’s Unakoti district by pouring black ink on them, an official said on Wednesday.

The ruling party had demanded strong action against those who defaced the hoardings at Paiturbazar area of the district.

“A delegation from BJP met the OC and lodged a verbal complaint. The police initiated an investigation into the complaint”, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury, told PTI.

The Information and Cultural Affairs department had erected several hoardings featuring the chief minister and Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy to wish the people on the occasion of Bengali new year in some places of Kailashahar subdivision.

“The hoardings featuring the Chief Minister and Social Welfare Minister were defaced by a group of unknown people in front of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s statue at Paiturbazar on Monday. We strongly condemned it,” BJP local unit president Sanjit Laskar told the media.

He said a BJP delegation met the Officer in Charge of Kailashahar police station, Siddhartha Dutta, on Tuesday and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in it.

