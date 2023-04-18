Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday asked the people of the state to wage a mass movement against drugs and reveal the identities of the drug dealers, peddlers and addicts to the police.

He also assured that the identity of the informers would be kept secret and their safety would be the responsibility of the state.

Addressing a blood donation camp organized by the All Tripura Government Doctors Association at Dr BR Ambedkar Nursing College building in the IGM hospital compound, Dr Saha said, “We have a bigger enemy to defeat and that is drugs. Our government has adopted the zero-tolerance policy but only drawing up policies can’t make any difference. We want support from the community level. People should come forward and wage a mass movement against the drug menace only then can this problem be uprooted in the true sense.”

Urging the public to volunteer the state government’s tough stand against narcotic substances, Dr Saha appealed to each and every one in the society to unmask the criminals running the drug nexus.

“Keep a close watch on your locality. Find out who are the people who are helping drugs to make inroads in your area. Identify those who have got addicted and if possible look out for the supply chain. Whatever information you have shared with us, I assure you that the identity of the informers will be kept a secret. The security of our people is our biggest responsibility,” he added.

The Chief Minister also lauded the doctors for holding the blood donation camps in all eight districts on the same day. He said, “We have received an overwhelming response from the public as people from different sections of the society came forward to donate blood. But, we must keep the balance. Donated blood remains worthy of use for a certain period of time. We should use the blood units wisely and make sure that nothing is wasted or spoiled.”

