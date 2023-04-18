Agartala: As many as ten fresh Covid-19 cases have been detected in Tripura in the last couple of days, an official of the state health department said on Tuesday.

Speaking to EastMojo, State Disease Surveillance Officer Antara Banik said, “So far we have ten active Covid-19 cases. Five cases have been found in the Unakoti district, West Tripura District has reported four cases and North Tripura has one case. Among the ten cases, only one patient has a travel history to Maharashtra.”

She also said that the state government had already decided to ramp up testing at the entry points of the state and request people to resort to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“The new variant that has been spreading very fast in India may have caused fewer fatalities but it is transmitted very fast and hence to break the chain of infection, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is the only option. Wearing of masks and social distancing should be maintained again,” she said, adding that a detailed guideline on the matter will soon be released.

The first five cases of this wave have been reported from the Unakoti district of Tripura.

District Surveillance Officer of the district Sankha Subhra Debnath said, “Two persons were found positive at Pecharthal hospital. They went to the hospital with complaints of severe cough and cold. After testing it was found that they were infected by the contagion on April 15. Accordingly, their contacts were traced and when tested, three persons of the same family were found to be infected. RTPCR samples of all the patients have been collected and sent to Agartala Government Medical College for whole genome sequencing to ascertain the variant which has infected them”.

