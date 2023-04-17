Agartala: Tripura Leader of the Opposition and Senior TIPRA Motha leader Animesh Debbarma has said that without the support of TIPRA Motha, Tripura government could never function flawlessly. The senior leader said the issues raised by TIPRA MLAs must be given importance and resolved subsequently.
Speaking at the felicitation event of 13 TIPRA MLAs organized by TTAADC administration governed by the party, Debbarma said, “It is the first time a regional party has been accorded the status to be the main opposition party in the state assembly. Our priority is to raise the issues that existed perennially and halted the development of tribal dominated areas. We shall never fall back, in the assembly we shall speak our neck out for the rights of our people and lay emphasis on how our people have been deprived decades after decades.”
He had also said that lawmakers of his party would also raise pay scale deprivation meted out to the employees of the state and TTAADC administration.
Speaking at the function organized at Nuwai auditorium hall at TTAADC headquarters, Chairman of TTAADC Jagadish Debbarma described 2023 assembly elections as a landmark for the indigenous people of the state as the number of tribal MLAs exceeded the seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.
“As many as 21 legislators of different tribal communities had been elected to the state assembly this year. We should not see this as a minor development. TIPRA Motha being the leading contributor to the total tally of tribal MLAs has a bigger responsibility to discharge. All the MLAs of our party should raise their voices unitedly for the sons of this soil who have been neglected time and again,” Debbarma.
Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia, senior TIPRA leader BK Hrangkhwal, elected MDCs of the TTAADC among the others were also present at the event.
