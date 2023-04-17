Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh new Chief Justice of Tripura HC

Agartala: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura at a simple ceremony in Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Singh.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy ,Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Chief Secretary J K Sinha were among those present at the swearing in ceremony.

“The almighty has given me an opportunity to serve Tripura and its people. I will try to serve the people. We all will work together to develop the state further”, the former Judge of Jharkhand High Court told the media after the oath taking ceremony.

On April 11, the Ministry of Law announced the appointment of Justice Kumar as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura, replacing Justice T. Amarnath Goud who was acting as Chief Justice.

