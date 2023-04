Agartala: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahaman accompanied by Land Ports Authority of India chairman Aditya Mishra visited Maitri Setu, a bridge connecting two sides of Indo-Bangla border in South Tripura district, an LPAI official said on Friday.

They visited Maitri Setu on Thursday and reviewed the progress of the construction of the land port at Sabroom to kick-start movement of people as well as cargo, LPAI, manager, Debasish Nandi told PTI.

“The construction of land port at Sabroom has made good progress according to the timeline as 80 per cent work has been done so far. Around 60 per cent work of cargo terminal construction has so far been done to facilitate movement of goods and people”, Mishra told media after the joint visit.

He said that all facilities will be in place in next three to four months to make the 150-metre bridge operational.

Rahaman said he visited Maitri Setu and other facilities to see what is happening here.

He was accompanied by Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Agartala, Arif Mohammad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina remotely inaugurated Matri Setu which connects Tripura’s Sabroom with neighbouring country’s Ramgarh on March 9, 2021.

Movement of people and cargo could not take off because of lack of facilities – land port and immigration.

The bridge is seen as strategically important as it is located 72 km away from Chittagong port in the neighbouring country.

