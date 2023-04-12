Tripura: Two injured in late night firing in Agartala

Agartala: Tension gripped Agartala city on Tuesday night as two persons suffered bullet injuries in a late-night shootout on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The accused persons, reportedly, went on a shooting spree followed by a heated argument with the people in the Jayanagar area. The accused person’s motorcycle was torched by locals soon after the incident, police said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

While the accused person had been identified as Deepraj Sutradhar alias Dipankar, the injured persons are Nantu Ghosh and Mahadeb Ghosh of the same locality. Speaking on the issue, SDPO Sadar Ashish Dasgupta said, “So far the primary investigation, six rounds were fired but only two bullets could hit the target. When locals chased the accused, he succeeded to flee away from the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to track him down.”

When asked about the firearm used in the firing, he said, “We can tell something with greater clarity once he is caught. Right now, we only have statements from locals who said he had been found roaming in the locality with a pistol.”

Nantu Ghosh, wounded in the firing, said, “Dipankar (Deepraj), is a noted criminal of our area. So far we know he is associated with the drug mafia. But lately, he started extortion from the locals. One of my friends has been asked to pay him a hefty amount as protection money. Last night, all of us were chatting when Dipankar alighted from his motorcycle and asked him to pay the money but my friend refused outrightly. The refusal did not go down well with Dipankar and he left the spot issuing threats. Within a few minutes, he returned to riding his motorcycle and started firing. My father Mahadeb Ghosh and I suffered bullet injuries in the indiscriminate firing he resorted to.”

Aggrieved by Dipankar’s act, locals chased him, but he could flee away. However, his motorcycle that was left on the spot of occurrence had been reduced to ashes by the locals.

Also Read | Tripura: Woman killed in the name of witchcraft, eight arrested

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









