CPIM misleading people again says Tripura CM

Agartala: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday alleged that CPIM leaders are once again trying to mislead the people of the state and accused the opposition party of instigating violence after the polls.

Addressing a felicitation programme at Ward number 34 of Agartala Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister said, “Their poll campaign was based on an unholy alliance stitched between the CPIM and Congress. Yesterday, I had a meeting with a delegation of Left leaders led by former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. In the meeting, they have time and again laid emphasis on the post-poll violence. I have to clarify here that BJP is not responsible for the violence alone. It was the instigation of the Left that caused the violence.”

According to the Chief Minister, each MLA, the police and the administration had been directed to take stringent possible action against people who are responsible for any sort of law and order breakdown.

“Peace is a primary objective of the government. For the last 35 years, this culture of poll violence had been nurtured and encouraged by the previously ruling parties. This can’t be ended in one go. We need a higher degree of austerity and restraint to keep such incidents at bay,” the Chief Minister added.

Hitting out at the Left and Congress for vitiating the state’s political culture, the Chief Minister urged the party workers to study the policies and programmes of the BJP that stand in sharp contrast to what Left and Congress follow.

“Our party is different from others. Certainly, everyone will not receive the desired position in the organisation but the identity of being a worker of the BJP is enough. If someone looks at BJP from my point of view, being a BJP worker is an enormous opportunity to serve humankind. In the just-concluded polls, a section of our party workers got trapped by the opposition parties and under their influence worked against the party’s order paving the way for an environment of mistrust engulfing the organisation. For a party like us, such tendencies are very dangerous. All party workers should keep faith in the state leadership and work with confidence,” the CM advised.

