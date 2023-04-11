Centre to help Tripura speed up development works, says DoNER minister

Agartala: The central government will render all help to Tripura for speedy implementation of the schemes related to infrastructure and welfare, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Tuesday.



The assurance came after the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister held a review meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and top state government officials.

“Almost all the central government-sponsored schemes came up for review at the meeting in presence of the chief minister and high officials of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal to make Tripura a developed state and we all are working in that direction,” he told the media after the meeting.

Tripura remained neglected for the past 30-40 years and development has not taken place at the expected level, Reddy claimed.

The people of the northeastern state have felt development here in the past five years and more development will come under the guidance of Manik Saha, the DoNER minister said.

The DoNER ministry is responsible for the matters relating to the planning, execution and monitoring of development schemes and projects in the North Eastern Region.

Reddy said the Centre has been focusing on infrastructure building and welfare activities to create employment and develop the socio-economic condition of the people.

Reddy, who is also the Union Tourism Minister, said plans are afoot to organise a global tourism summit in Delhi to attract private investment in the northeastern state.

“The facelift of Tripureswari temple in Gomati district is expected to be completed by this year. The facelift work has already gained momentum at Tripureswari temple, one of the Shakti Peeths”, he said.

The chief minister said schemes related to healthcare, tourism, national highway and agriculture were mainly discussed at the meeting.

“We have placed some specific demands for the state and the Union Minister’s reply was very positive,” Saha said.

