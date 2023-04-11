Bangladesh PM keen to resolve connectivity hurdles, says DoNER Minister

Agartala: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is eager to clear the hurdles that have stalled the pace of connectivity projects under progress for the commercial interest of both countries, Union DONER Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister, in Tripura on a two-day official tour, was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the Nischintapur railway station here in Tripura. This is the international railway platform from where trains will enter Bangladesh from the Indian side.

He said, “I have reservations to disclose what the hurdles are that slowed down the progress in this project because this is an international matter. When the Bangladesh Prime Minister visited New Delhi, I met her and told her about the unprecedented delays that this particular project is facing. She has assured us support and some land acquisition-related problems that emerged on the Bangladesh side had been sorted out already.”

Stating that the total expenses of the DONER Ministry had crossed Rs 700 crore in this project, the Union Minister said he wants the project to be inaugurated by Prime Ministers of both countries. “I want the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh to remain present in the inauguration of the project to be held later next year. We want this to be a memorable moment for both the countries because of the existing strong diplomatic relations between us,” Reddy pointed out.

According to the Union Minister, the manufacturing and agriculture of both countries will reap rich benefits once the ambitious railway link is put into function.

Earlier in the day, the Minister reviewed the Centrally Funded Schemes and inaugurated a slew of projects virtually at the Civil Secretariat. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Tourism Minister Suhanta Chowdhury were present there.

Speaking to the media persons there, the Union Minister said that he would try to woo investment for the state’s tourism sector from the Global Tourism Investment Summit scheduled in New Delhi.

“Tripura has great potential in the tourism sector. The government has already recognised the areas, and now resources need to be mobilised to give the sector a direction of growth. The renovation work underway at Mata Tripura Sundari temple is likely to be completed by this year’s Navratri. We hope with the grace of Maa Tripura Sundari the works get accomplished in time,” he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the Union Minister reviewed the under-progress projects and suggested reversed timelines for the projects running late. He said, “I am happy to have our Union Minister here in the state. We have placed a charter of demand as well which he said will be taken care of.”

