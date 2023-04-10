Agartala: In a shocking incident, a male cat has given birth to a kitten in Tripura’s Gomati district, leaving everyone by surprise.

It may sound bizarre but what happened in Udaipur’s Chandrapur Khil area was never experienced by anyone before. Hundreds of curious people flocked to the residence of Anil Biswas whose pet, a male cat, reportedly gave birth to a kitten on April 6.

Biswas has been fostering the grey and white moggy for the past three years. Later, two more male cats joined him. Around a month ago, Biswas told his wife that the cat may be expecting but his wife did not believe him for obvious reasons.

Not just that, according to Biswas, the male cat has also been able to breastfeed the female kitten. He also said that even veterinarians could not explain the phenomenon.

Soon after the incident, several local veterinarians paid visits to Biswas’s residence but were left scratching their heads after they fail to give any scientific explanation of the incident challenging the law of nature.

Biswas also called Dr. Deepak Marak, a veterinary practitioner working with the animal resource development department of Tripura, to confirm whether everything is alright with his pet.

Both of them were surprised to see that the male cat was also feeding the newborn. Two more doctors from the department later paid a visit to the Biswas’s residence to verify the news and were also left puzzled.

According to Biswas, both the newborn and his pet are healthy and stable but he was yet to find a scientific explanation for the incident.

