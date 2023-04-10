Agartala: Tripura will host a two-day conclave to discuss connectivity challenges and potentials between the North East region and Bangladesh and the role the Japanese government could play in making the Bay of Bengal accessible to pay the way for trade and commerce to flourish in the region.

The conclave titled “Third India Japan Intellectual Conclave” on “North East India, Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal in the Indo-pacific building partnership: The way forward” is being organized by noted think tank Asian Confluence in collaboration with Japan Embassy, North East Council, Ministry of External Affairs while Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office Bangladesh and government of Tripura have been assisting the organizers. From the embassy of Japan, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India is all set to attend the conclave.

Bangladesh will be represented by Shahriar Alam, Minister of State External Affairs and Education Bangladesh. Union Minister of State External Affairs India Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy shall also attend the event to be held at Agartala. Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shall also remain present at the inaugural event.

During the two-day conclave, several issues related to connectivity between India and Bangladesh with special emphasis on the North East region will come up for discussion and the distinguished panellists, mostly from the diplomatic background will exchange views on the bottlenecks and ways to resolve the challenges. “The core theme of the conclave is to realize the significance of connectivity projects in the Indo-Bangla borders in the North East region and focus on the opportunities of trade and commerce.

Tripura has been selected for the mega event because of the government’s clear vision to make the state visible on the map of international trade, to be precise, in the South East Asian region”, an official of the Industries and Commerce department of Tripura told EastMojo. It is worth mentioning that India and Bangladesh have a slew of connectivity projects on railways, roadways and waterways which are yet to be operational. The government of Tripura hopes that this conclave would certainly give momentum to the under-progress work and help Tripura reap rich dividends in the days to come, the official added.

