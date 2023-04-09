Tripura CM urges TMC & CPIM to learn lessons of democracy from Tripura

Agartala: Urging the CPIM and Trinamool Congress to take lessons from Tripura on how to conduct elections democratically, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday branded both the parties as “carbon copies” of each other.

Addressing the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat event at National Library Kolkata,the chief minister said, “People of Bengal ousted CPIM from power in order to install a political party that respects the democratic notion of the country but they were wrong. The alternative that they chose turned out to be a ‘carbon copy’ of the previous political dispensation. They keep uttering high sounding rhetoric on democracy but care a little about it in practice. I would like to request them to take lessons from the just concluded polls in Tripura. The true definition of a vibrant democracy’s biggest festival has been laid before all in these polls.”

Taking a dig at the CPIM and Congress, Dr. Saha said, “The CPIM and Congress stitched an unholy alliance before this election to challenge us. They have even warned our workers of dire consequences as they were very sure about their victory. But, both the parties were rejected by common masses.”

Criticizing the Left for demolishing the industrial prospects of both Tripura and West Bengal, Dr Saha said, “The CPIM-governed Tripura and West Bengal for prolonged periods. Both states have enormous potential of being industrially prosperous but the kind of politics Left promotes, the survival of private industries is not possible. Similar is the attitude of the present ruling party towards industries. Neither Trinamool nor CPIM ever gave importance to private industries which is why both the states suffered for years.”

Taking jibe at TMC’s failed attempts to expand footprints in Tripura, Dr Saha said, “They have made a lot of noise but after polls results it turned their relentless bids into much ado about nothing. This time their vote share was even lower than TIPRA Motha, a regional party of Tripura.”

On the poll violence, Dr Saha said, “In Tripura we keep hearing about a terminology called ‘scientific rigging’, which was coined by CPIM. This time, we have directed each and every party worker not to indulge in any kind of political violence or unruly activities and opposition parties have said that they were happy with the elections. After losing the polls, the opposition parties in connivance with some conspirators created an atmosphere of terror. But, we dealt with it effectively. The police were given free hands to act against the perpetrators.”

Stating that BJP has a bright future in Bengal, the CM said, “We shall surely overcome all odds and the movement that was started with Tripura shall one day liberate Bengal as well.”

BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, during his speech, thanked the Bengal BJP for extending all sorts of help during the elections.

“More than 40 senior BJP functionaries of Bengal worked in Tripura round the clock during elections. Their efforts have helped Tripura BJP to script history. I want to thank all of them sincerely,” said Bhattacharjee.

Both the Tripura leaders were felicitated by the Bengal BJP for the party’s victory in Tripura for the second term in a row. Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, and others remained present on the occasion.

