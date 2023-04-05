Agartala: The High Court of Tripura has admitted a petition filed by the TIPRA Motha party seeking polls to the village committees.

The village committees are the local bodies within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTADC) and the elected term of the bodies expired in March 2021 but the state election commission did not take any efforts to hold the elections.

The hearing on the petition filed in Tripura High Court by #TIPRA Motha Party for the immediate conduct of Village Committee Elections was today attended by our Hon’ble MLA Sri Brishaketu Debbarma and Party Spokesperson Sri Anthony Debbarma.@PradyotManikya pic.twitter.com/BYn0vnUyiL — TIPRA (@tipra_official) April 5, 2023

Speaking on the issue, TIPRA Motha spokesperson and party advocate Anthony Debbarma said, “The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice has admitted our petition. The thrust area of our petition highlights the problems faced by the Village Committees in absence of elected committees. We have also mentioned that earlier the High Court had directed the state Election Commission to conduct the polls positively within November 2022 but the order was not complied with.”

According to Debbarma, after the first glance at the petition, the Chief Justice had asked the advocate General about the issue.

The advocate general informed the Court that he would be able to file a detailed affidavit on the matter after April 13 next.

The Chief Justice had expressed his dissatisfaction over the two years delay in conducting the polls.

“The Advocate General had tried to cite several reasons like enrollment of the names of newly settled Bru migrants in the electoral rolls and the assembly elections behind the delay in polls. However, we have made our point before the Court and we hope this time the judgment will be in our favour,” said Debbarma.

TIPRA Motha MLA Brishaketu Debbarma told EastMojo that further proceedings of the case would take place after the state’s response.

