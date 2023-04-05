Agartala: The BJP’s election machinery is never off-duty.

After the party retained its strongholds in the recently held assembly elections, all eyes are now set on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To give momentum to the party’s political activities, BJP National General Secretary Organization Shiv Prakash and North East Coordinator Sambit Patra recently chaired a meeting with the state BJP chiefs of all the Northeastern states and the teams responsible for micro-management of the booths.

“The test of assembly elections may have ended but the final exams of 2024 are in the offing. Given that, re-energizing the party’s grass-root set-up is very important and hence focus is now shifted on the organizational tenacity,” BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee told EastMojo.

According to Bhattacharjee, the evaluation process is much easier for the state as the party has a ready report on the recently held elections. “Which booth is active, where our performance is drifting and who is the black sheep in the organization are much clearer to us. So, we have been asked to ensure that the whole organization is put into action by strengthening the booth committees. Some will be restructured, and those who have performed well are likely to remain unchanged,” Bhattacharjee pointed out.

A senior BJP leader, privy to what transpired in the meeting held at Guwahati, said that Bhattacharjee had told the central leadership that the BJP would certainly win both the Lok Sabha seats with a good margin.

“He had said that in the Lok Sabha, the BJP’s vote share will increase for sure in comparison to the assembly polls. According to him, multiple factors were responsible for the BJP’s drift in performance in the assembly polls. But traditionally, the ruling party in Lok Sabha always enjoys an extra edge in Tripura,” the senior BJP leader said.

The senior leaders, however, advised all the state leaders to keep a watch on the ground situation and changing political dynamics.

