Maitri Setu to be operational soon: Tripura CM

Agartala: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that traffic movement through the 1.9-kilometer-long Maitri (Friendship) bridge built over river Feni will start soon.

The bridge connects Tripura’s Sabroom sub-division with Chittagong port in Bangladesh (80 kilometers by road distance), unlocking the state’s trade potential through waterways.

Briefing the media persons here in Agartala followed by a meeting with investors from different parts of India, Dr. Saha said, “The G-20 science summit has given Tripura global exposure. Some of the investors who have arrived here from different parts of the country are very eager to sign Memorandums of Understanding with the Tripura government for various sectors. We had elaborate discussions on varied topics related to what kind of incentives the Tripura government is offering to the investors.”

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is more focused on tapping the potential of medical tourism. “Thousands of Bangladeshi nationals used Tripura as a corridor to enter India and then fly to other Indian cities for treatment. If one state of art medical college and hospital comes up here in Agartala, the whole scenario may change. They may access treatment here in Agartala and the money will roll within the Tripura market. This will also create employment opportunities. I have told all the private entities that employment of locals must be generated for whatever investment comes from your end,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

Apart from hospitals, he said, sectors like food processing, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, Tea, rubber, and agarwood are some sectors where huge investment scopes exist. “According to the information we have, Maitri Setu will be operationalized very soon and that will immensely benefit the state in terms of trade and commerce and when investors see profit they will definitely come,” he added.

“Higher officials from different central government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance, NITI Ayog, Principal Advisor Science to Prime Minister, Department of Science and Technology have arrived here in Agartala for the discussion and I hope Tripura’s future is very bright,” he said.

A total of 85 delegates from G-20 countries have reached Agartala and they will stay here till April 4. On April 5, the delegates will leave for New Delhi on a special aircraft.

