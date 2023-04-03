Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday asserted that abundant availability of raw bamboo gives the state a strategic advantage to explore possibilities of “green hydrogen” production.

The Chief Minister said his government is eager to seek help from the Centre, which has already allocated Rs 10,000 crore for green hydrogen energy production as an alternative to traditional power.

Addressing a press briefing at Hapania International Indoor Exhibition Hall on the sidelines of the G-20 science conclave titled “Cleaner Energy For Greener Future”, the Chief Minister said, “Scientists of different states and abroad have attended the brainstorming session being held during the conclaves. I have personally taken part in discussions where it has been suggested by several scientists of our country and also by foreign delegates that we should give more emphasis on green hydrogen. The opinion of the experts is that bamboo can be used for the production of green hydrogen power through the process of electrolysis.”

Explaining further about the State’s plans, the Chief Minister said, “Whatever is being discussed here in the conclaves will be collectively placed and later area-specific suitable projects will be initiated. The Central government has already rolled out the Green Hydrogen Policy under which Rs 10,000 crore had been earmarked. If we have a strong proposal, we can get a substantial share of that money for our State.”

On being asked whether he had a specific timeline in mind for the project, he said, “Well, if I have the capacity it is better to start today. But, for starting anything fresh the foundation infrastructure and logistics must be there. I hope we should start by the end of this year or at the start of next year.”

In addition to that, Dr. Saha also mentioned about the State’s progress in the field of biomass and solar power projects. “We have certain limitations, which is why the production of wind energy is not possible in our State and we must not waste time here. There are three significant ways of producing clean energy for Tripura which include green hydrogen, solar energy, and biomass. In terms of the other two segments, we have done a lot of work already. Out of the total 107-megawatt power generated in Tripura, 10 watt is contributed by solar power,” he added.

“As many as 18 solar microgrids have directly benefited 2,500 rural households and 274 such solar microgrids are in the pipeline,” the Chief Minister added.

On Biomass, he said, plans are afoot to cover 3,000 more families with biomass gas.

