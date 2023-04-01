Tripura to host G20 conclave on clean energy from Monday

Agartala: Around 75 delegates will be arriving in Tripura on Sunday for a science conclave titled clean energy for green future’ as part of the G20 meetings, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

The event will be held on April 3 and 4 at the International Fair Ground at Agartala, the capital of the northeastern state.

“This will be a big opportunity for the state to showcase its wealth and resources before the global stage,” the chief minister said while speaking at a programme at Badharghat in West Tripura district on Saturday.

Saha said that earlier it was decided that the conclave will be held in Guwahati but Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for hoisting such an event in Agartala.

Delegates from several G20 countries including the US, China and Brazil and nine European nations will be joining the clean energy for green future conclave.

“Delegates from Bangladesh will also be attending the event as invitee members,” said Special Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Abhishek Chandra, told the media at the Civil Secretariat here.

“There will be nine sessions on various topics during the conclave. The G-20 delegation will also visit Oxygen Park and join a Yoga session. Besides, they will also visit the Agartala Book fair,” he said.

The chief minister is scheduled to meet the G20 delegates on Sunday and inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the state’s art, culture, heritage and business opportunities.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 or Group of 20 for one year from December 1, 2022.

New Delhi has decided to host around 200 G20 meetings across the country during its yearlong Presidency of the intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

