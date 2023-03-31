Agartala: The Police Accountability Commission Report of 2021 that was tabled in the state assembly during the just concluded session revealed that 50 per cent of the complaints registered against the cops disposed throughout the year were about police inaction and reluctance to the registration of FIR.

“Commission observed that most of the complaints received during the year 2021 pertained to inadequate initial response and in-action on the part of the police, like non-registration of FIR and misconduct. There were also instances of corruption and custodial deaths,” the report reads.

The report stated that apart from receiving complaints from people, it had also taken suo moto cognizance of the incidents of police misconduct reported in the media.

“All these complaints were duly inquired by the Commission and passed orders with appropriate findings and recommendations. The Commission also took up Suo-moto cases from various sources such as newspapers and dealt with them accordingly,” the report pointed out.

According to the data statistics of the cases mentioned in the PAC report, a total of 53 cases were disposed of during the year (2021). As many as 21 cases out of the total are related to police inaction–the highest of other misconducts listed in the data.

In the second position comes the non-registration of FIRs. A total of nine such cases had been reported to the Commission. Apart from that, as many as eight cases had been disposed of related to the misbehaviour of police personnel.

Other serious offences that had been registered as complaints are: Two cases related to custodial deaths, one related illegal raid, two cases for refusal or negligence in investigation and two cases of involvement in corruption.

The commission has also made some recommendations to upgrade the policing system in the state.

Emphasizing developing scientific systems, the report said, “The Department may develop specific timelines for dealing with public and their grievances, especially those which relate to following up action on complaints filed by them. These timelines may be suitably publicized and also hosted on the website for general awareness of the public.”

The report also recommended the police department introduce an internal feedback system to reward efficient cops and penalize those lacking professionalism in duty.

“There could be an effective supervisory mechanism to enforce the aforesaid timelines. Internal feedback mechanisms could be put in place to enhance the responsiveness, penalize recalcitrant and regard those exhibiting a high degree of professionalism in dealing with common citizens,” it adds.

