Tripura: Smart cards to replace ration card books, says Govt

Guwahati: The Tripura Government is outlining a plan to replace the ration card books with smart card to digitalize the entire public distribution system and bring more transparency.

The decision was announced by food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury on March 29.

Sushanta Chowdhury said, “The state government will distribute 9.59 lakh smart cards to replace the old ration cards.” He further added that ration dealers and their family members will be provided with health insurance schemes.

The minister also said that as PM Narendra Modi is focusing on promoting millets, the state government will consider providing millets in PDS.

“Mitra will also be introduced for delivering ration to the doorsteps of senior citizens,” Chowdhury said, adding that the state government is contemplating to provide mustard oil at subsidized rates through fair price shops in addition to the already listed items.

Each fair price shop will be provided with an assistance of Rs 10,000 for renovations, Choudhary said.

The biometric-based PDS disbursement was introduced in Tripura in 2018 and as many as 62,173 fake ration cards were detected under the possession of around 2.81 people.

