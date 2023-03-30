Agartala: Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Thursday demanded strict punitive measures against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath, who had caused a sensation on the internet with a video of him watching obscene content inside the assembly house during the recently concluded assembly session.

The Leader of the Opposition further stated that the BJP Legislature Party and the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly should take action against the MLA.

“I have no problem if he wants to watch porn videos in his private space. That is not under my authority. But as the Leader of the Opposition, I must say that a state assembly is a sacred place for all lawmakers, and such uncivilized acts should not be tolerated at any cost. He should not be allowed to be a member of the state assembly any longer,” said Debbarma.

Referring to earlier cases, Debbarma added, “BJP MLA Laxman Savadi, who was once caught with similar charges, had apologized and later been elevated as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers of Karnataka. Similar things happened in Gujarat as well. If Rahul Gandhi could be disqualified for a political statement made somewhere during his campaign, why should there be no action against the BJP MLA who was caught red-handed in the assembly? His act not only tarnished the image of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Debbarma stated that the chair where the accused MLA was sitting needs to be sanctified. “We demand that his chair should be sanctified by washing it with Ganga Jal and then reinstated in its place, and he should be barred from attending assembly sessions,” he said.

The TIPRA Motha leader also criticized Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who had praised the accused MLA for his sharp acumen in electoral calculations.

“I would also like to ask Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath what kind of mathematics Mr Jadab Lal Nath will teach to some MLAs. Is that the mathematics he knows? Mr Nath kept hailing his party MLA during the session and asked English-speaking MLAs to learn mathematics from him. We don’t know what kind of mathematics this is,” added Debbarma.

Debbarma warned that if strict action is not taken against the accused MLA, people from all castes, creeds, and communities will hit the streets against his unacceptable act.

