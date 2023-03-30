Tripura: BJP MLA found watching obscene reels, party to issue notice

Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to issue a show cause notice to MLA Jadab Lal Nath who had been found scrolling down obscene short videos while the assembly session was in progress. Nath, an MLA from the Bagbasa assembly constituency under the North Tripura district was elected to the state assembly for the first time. He defeated CPIM’s Bijita Nath in the Left stronghold.
According to the video that has now gone viral, Nath was watching some obscene content on his mobile phone. He was scrolling down and again paying notice to the assembly proceedings. Newly-elected speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen can be heard clearly in the video. It is yet to be ascertained as to who shot the video but it was obvious that the clip was captured during the just-concluded assembly session.
EastMojo tried to contact Nath but he did not respond.
BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya has said that the party would soon issue a notice to the MLA asking him to make his stand clear on the issue. “This matter has been brought to our notice. We have discussed this in the party forum and it has been decided that he will be issued a notice seeking his reply on the matter. If we are not satisfied with his response we shall take action. The matter needs to be investigated properly so we are in the process of issuing the notice”, Bhattacharjee told EastMojo.
