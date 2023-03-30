Drafting for constitutional solution after interlocutor appointment: TIPRA

Agartala: TIPRA Motha MLA and Leader of the Opposition Animesh Debbarma on Thursday informed the media persons that leaders of his party had a fruitful meeting with Assam Chief Minister and NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance) Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati on Wednesday and his party had been asked to keep patience for the “constitutional solution” promised by the Centre.

He said, “We have been invited to Guwahati. Our party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, President BK Hrangkhwal and some of our MLAs including me were present at the meeting. The Assam Chief Minister briefed us for almost one and half hours where the whole roadmap for Tripura’s development had been discussed. The NEDA convener was speaking on behalf of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he had categorically told us to keep patience for some time”.

On being asked about the appointment of interlocutor and if they had any specific demand, he said, “It will happen soon. Our demand is not specific. It is for the welfare of people living in the TAADC areas and no one should feel that only Tiprasa people are living there. Bengalis and Tiprasas both are staying in the TTAADC areas and when something happens, all of them will be benefited equally. Our demand draft is like a blank page. After the appointment of the interlocutor, drafting pertaining to the constitutional solution will start”.

According to Debbarma, from now on all sorts of information related to the talks between his party and the Government of India will be shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. “Government of India is the main party here. We have expressed our concerns and they are ready to address them. Any progress or development in this regard will be communicated to media persons by the Assam Chief Minister. During the discussions, we have unanimously drawn the conclusion that all sorts of briefing should be done by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma”, said Debbarma.

On being asked whether this development will curtail the independence of TIPRA, he said, “Never. We are an independent political party. If the government of India, who is the authority in the talks, takes the responsibility of briefing people it will sound more authentic. And, people should not feel that as we are in negotiating terms, we shall not indulge in constructive criticism of the government this will be entirely wrong. We shall always oppose the government when they will go against the interest of the public—this is what the public mandates tell us to do”.

