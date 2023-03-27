Agartala: Newly-appointed Finance Minister of Tripura, Pranajit Singha Roy, on Monday said the state had registered a record growth of 8.80 per cent of GSDP growth in the current financial year and the projected growth for the next fiscal year the projected growth has been estimated to be 8.95 per cent.

The Finance Minister also informed that the state’s tax revenue collection has also enhanced in comparison to the previous Financial Year. “Last year we received Rs 2,616 crore as the state’s tax revenue. In the present financial year, it is expected to touch Rs 3,000 crore which is a 14.67 per cent hike from the previous year,” the minister said.

In the first session of the 13th state assembly, the Finance Minister has placed a Supplementary Grant worth Rs 3065.37 crore along with votes on account of Rs 9066.56 crore.

Sharing the data, the minister informed the media persons that in as many as 15 sectors real estimates exceeded the basic estimates. The highest increase is recorded in the Skill Development sector.

“Initially, Rs 1.22 crore was earmarked for the sector but at the end of the year, the real estimates stood at Rs 12.34 crore…similarly, in departments like Rural Development, Transport, Election, Information Technology the government spending has increased dramatically,” the minister stated.

The Finance Minister also noted that they allocated capital investment of Rs 596 crore for the Suvarna Jayanti Tripura Nirman Yojana in 169 projects and Rs 699 crore was kept under Special Assistance Capital for 115 selected projects.

“The state government has fulfilled most of the promises it made before the elections. The social pension has been hiked from Rs 700 to Rs 2,000. Dearness Allowance has been hiked and the honorarium for ASHA and AWC workers had also been increased. For socio-economic development, seven externally-aided projects have been approved and an equal number of similar projects are in the pipeline. The online salary billing system was also introduced very recently,” Roy added.

