Agartala: TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Thursday said the Union Home Ministry would shortly announce the appointment of an interlocutor for talks of a “constitutional solution” for the 14 lakh indigenous people of Tripura.

Debbarman took to Twitter and shared the message shortly after “receiving a call from” Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Woke up to an early morning call from the home minister AmitShah to enquire about my health. He also categorically assured me that by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of Tripura. I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the tiprasa and honor the commitment he has given to me”, his tweet reads.

Sources said TIPRA Motha has expressed his desire to have AK Mishra as the interlocutor for the talks as he had played an instrumental role in Bru rehabilitation in Tripura. Mishra had also worked in Nagaland.

Despite being invited, the royal scion-led party did not join the government to continue parleys with the Centre on a constitutional solution for the tribal people.

According to party insiders, the party wants more empowerment of the ADC areas, increased flow of funds and protection of rights for the indigenous tribes that became minority in this part of the land due to repeated influx for historical reasons.

