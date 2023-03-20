Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday seemed to criticize government doctors working for the state government.

He stated that despite the government’s tireless efforts to provide various benefits to its employees, the results are not impressive.

Dr Saha did not clarify whether he was referring to the election results or the performance of employees, but he specifically mentioned that his statement was aimed at government doctors. This is significant because the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fared poorly in terms of votes from employees.

Only just over 23,000 of the 64,000 casts in the Postal Ballot went to the saffron party. An internal party evaluation suggests that a significant number of Tripura government employees did not vote for the party, despite receiving a “bumper” DA hike prior to the polls.

During his speech at the Central function of World Oral Health Day held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Dr Saha stated, “The government is determined to address the problems of all its citizens. We are taking steps to increase the cadre strength for doctors in all disciplines to facilitate more recruitment. Unfortunately, the results are not satisfactory. I urge all health service professionals to work diligently and complete their assigned tasks within the specified time frame.”

Dr Saha continued, “Despite increasing the Dearness Allowance and attempting to assist employees in receiving their rightful benefits, we are disappointed with the outcomes. As the government works towards elevating Tripura to new heights, all employees should contribute positively instead of displaying non-cooperation. I see no reason for any disagreement with the government’s vision.”

Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed disappointment regarding the lifestyle of some doctors, stating, “As doctors, we advise people to avoid certain things, but it is disheartening to see members of our own profession indulging in those very things. Only then can we have the moral authority to reprimand others.”

However, Dr Saha did not use an admonishing tone throughout the run of his speech.

He also informed the gathering of doctors that the state government had made a decision to increase the cadre strength of Dental Surgeons. “The sanctioned strength of Dental Surgeons in Tripura Health Services was 78, but we have amended the service rules and increased it to 287. We plan to post Dental Surgeons in all the PHCs, CHCs, Sub-divisional and District Hospitals,” he added.

