Agartala: After the stunning victory in the Tripura elections, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has started rolling out the next phase of the election plan for the Lok Sabha polls next year.

But before entering into full-fledged electioneering, the party is now emphasizing restructuring the organizational setup to streamline the party.

A special drive has already been launched for organizational cleansing, especially to get rid of those elements who had actively worked against the party in the just-concluded assembly elections.

Party sources said that the cleansing drive has a two-pronged agenda. The first objective is to wipe out all the people from influential posts who do not have any loyalty towards the party.

“In the assembly polls, several leaders broke the party’s trust and had an under-table understanding with opposition parties like Congress and CPIM,” a senior party leader said, adding, “These understandings were laid bare in front of the party workers after the poll results were declared. These people are now being targeted, and they are being asked to tender their resignations if they do not want to invite any party proceedings.”

“Already, the Mandal President of Charilam and Banamalipur have resigned. Some elected representatives holding different key positions are also accused of similar kinds of anti-party activities. The party has already sent a warning message to all of them,” the senior party leader told EastMojo requesting anonymity.

The other objective of the drive is to revitalize the party’s organization with new enthusiasm and infuse fresh blood into the organization.

“The party needs a refreshing start after the 2023 polls. In the first five years of the rule, rarely any reforms took place at the organizational level. After 2018, the party suffered a huge influx of new people from different political parties, and most of them have only escalated the party’s troubles, making the fault lines more visible,” an insider said.

“Under the leadership of BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, attempts will be made to evaluate the contribution of a party worker and promote them based on merit. A new blueprint to set the organizational ball rolling has been prepared and approved. Probably, from April onwards, the exercise of cleansing will start in full swing,” the insider added.

