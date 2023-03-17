Tripura: 'Personal agendas' reason for oppn's poor performance, says Cong MLA

Agartala: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Friday attributed the electoral success of BJP in the just concluded polls to a result of the difference of aspirations among the opposition political parties which led to “personal agendas outshining the spirit of the greater goal of dislodging BJP from power”.

Claiming that the incumbent government is the first government which managed to bag power even after getting just 38.97 per cent votes altogether.

“The battle is lost, but the war is still on against the party in power. I had predicted that the BJP would fail to cross the single digit. I was not wrong. In only seven seats, the BJP has registered a respectable win. In other constituencies, opposition parties got much more votes than the ruling party,” said Barman.

According to Barman, Congress made the highest sacrifice to give a robust shape to the opposition against BJP but all went in vain as the “personal agendas of some of the parties prevailed over the greater cause of the fight—dethrone BJP from power”.

“Certain parties thought they would be able to clinch the majority on their own. Some other players thought it would play the role of Kingmaker. All these personal equations ultimately landed BJP in a greener pasture. There are several issues that I will reserve within myself because the polls are over and the results could never be reversed even if we want. As an MLA from the opposition bench, I will always play a constructive role,” said Barman.

Notably, Barman is one of the leading faces of the opposition front and he had campaigned aggressively across the length and breadth of the state. But, ever since the election results were declared, Barman has not been seen much. On Friday, he made his first public appearance to take oath as an MLA at the state assembly. He skipped the first day of oath taking where 11 CPIM and two Congress MLAs were sworn in.

The Congress MLA also condemned the incidents of post-poll violence reported from different parts of the state. Terming those incidents as a gross violation of human rights, Barman claimed that the BJP has paralyzed all the institutions which had been constituted to deliver justice.

“Thousands of people had been attacked. Houses were reduced to ashes, rubber plantations torched and other livelihood options snatched. The Human Right Commission did not take even a single case against these gross violations of human rights taking place all over. The High Court is also silent. When the former Chief Minister’s house was attacked, the High Court took suo moto cognizance. However, a writ petition has been filed before the High Court on the post-poll violence, on Tuesday it will come up for hearing,” said Barman.

