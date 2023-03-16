Tripura: 44 MLAs take oath; TIPRA Motha members to take oath in Kokborok

Agartala: As many as 44 newly elected MLAs of Tripura were administered oath of office and secrecy by Pro-tem speaker Binay Bhusan Das at the state assembly building on Thursday.

According to Pro-tem speaker Binay Bhusan Das, among the newly sworn-in MLAs, 31 are from BJP while two are from Congress and the remaining 11 are from the Opposition CPI-M.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“BJP-IPFT has 33 MLAs in total. I have been sworn in by the Governor a day before, while one of our MLAs—Pratima Bhoumik—has resigned from her post. The rest of the 31 MLAs have been sworn in today. All the 11 MLAs of the opposition CPI-M have also taken oath. Besides, the two Congress MLAs, barring Sudip Roy Barman, have also taken oath. The remaining MLAs will take the oath of office tomorrow at the House,” said Das.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha said that Sudip Roy Barman could not attend the swearing-in ceremony due to his personal engagements. He will be administered the oath tomorrow.

“TIPRA Motha MLAs have expressed their desire to take the oath of office and secrecy in their mother tongue Kokborok. Accordingly, arrangements have been made as per their convenience. They will arrive at the state assembly tomorrow for the further proceedings,” the Pro-tem speaker added.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP MLAs took oath of office in the Assembly House, while due to late arrival, the CPI-M legislators had to take oath at the chamber of the Speaker.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said, “Development is our key agenda. We have always said that we want to see our state as one of the most developed states. In a parliamentary democracy, opposition and ruling parties have very crucial roles to play in the proceedings of the state assembly.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CPI-M state secretary and newly elected MLA from Sabroom assembly constituency Jitendra Choudhary said, “For the next five years, we shall work to protect the rights of people enshrined in the constitution of India. Freedom of speech, right to dissent and right to resist should be protected. All the 11 legislators of the CPI-M party will act as representatives of 40 lakh people of the state. We shall always cooperate for the development and progress of the state and always stand against the policies that would be against the interest of the people.”

Also read | Pratima Bhoumik resigns from MLA post, Tripura set for another bypoll

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









