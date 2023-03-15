Tripura: Explosion in school toilet, one injured

Agartala: A class V student suffered grave injuries as he invariably came into touch with explosives kept inside an abandoned toilet of his school.

The incident sparked panic in the Kalsimura Gram Panchayat of Sepahijala district which falls under the limits of Kalamcoura police station. The victim was identified as Taiful Islam (11). Police said he went to the abandoned toilet where the explosives were hidden by some anti-social elements in a bag.

The victim might have failed to understand what was inside it and touched one of the crude bombs kept there out of curiosity which led to the explosion. The victim has suffered severe injuries on his head, OC Kalamchoura police station Prasanta Kumar Dey told EastMojo. On hearing the loud noise, students and teachers from Nagar High School rushed to the spot and took him to Boxanagar Community Health Center.

The on-duty doctors, after primary treatment, sent him to GBP hospital, Agartala for advanced treatment. Police sources said, altogether five bombs were kept in a bag. As soon as the news spread, the area was cordoned off and the bomb squad was pressed into action. Deputy Chief of the local Panchayat Gias Uddin held opposition political parties responsible for the incident. He said, “the CPIM cadres have prepared such explosives ahead of the elections to utilise those during post-poll violence. But, the poll results were a complete surprise for them. As BJP retained power, the CPIM cadres left no stone unturned to hide their weapons in isolated areas. Today, the boy could have died if more explosives were there.”

Sources said the victim’s family would lodge an FIR against Antar Miah, Russel Miah, Jubayer Hossain, Farhad Rana and Mahinuddin et al.

