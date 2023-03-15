Agartala: In a gruesome incident, a dead dog was found to be tied to the boot of a four-wheeler and dragged along the road in the South Tripura district. The video of the barbaric act went viral on social media platforms prompting the police to arrest the accused driver within 24 hours of the incident followed by outrage by the netizens.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha took to his social media handle and informed the people that the accused person had been arrested by police. “Police arrested the accused in connection with the brutal act of dragging a puppy by a vehicle. The vehicle has also been seized and the police are taking further legal action”, the social media post of the Chief Minister reads.

The four-wheeler was, purportedly, ferrying passengers from Belonia to Sabroom when the incident came to the notice of some people. According to sources, the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Abhijit Paul, a resident of the Manu Bazar area of the South Tripura district.

When some of the passengers asked him about this inhuman act, he refused to make any comments and instead downplayed their objections. The video showcasing the cruel act drew massive backlash from the NGOs and volunteer groups working in the field of animal welfare and protection. Several NGOs have shared the video on their social media platforms demanding strict action against the driver.

Dr Ranabir Roy, a senior dentist of Agartala City has lodged an FIR with West Agartala Police station against the vehicle.

Sources said the owner of the vehicle Abhijit Paul has denied the allegations of cruelty against animals levelled against him. He told police that he did not know that a dead animal was tied to his vehicle. He blamed some mischievous elements responsible for the act.

