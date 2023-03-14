Agartala: At least two persons were left injured and five to six two-wheelers reduced to pieces after a buffalo brought for animal sacrifice in Tripurasundari temple—popularly known as Matabari–escaped from the ropes.
It ran amok in the area destroying private properties and motorcycles parked in the parking zone. After much effort, it was brought under control. Ramjoy Reang, the devotee who brought the buffalo, was also gored by the buffalo.
The injured persons, however, were discharged from the hospital after first aid, an official of the temple told EastMojo. The incident took place on Tuesday morning when the buffalo was brought. When it succeeded in overpowering the ropes, it ran straight to the shop owned by one Raju Paul, damaging it partly.
“The buffalo was brought for sacrifice in the temple. It was tied with very thin ropes, which weren’t enough to resist an animal like it. It escaped and pushed two bikes and a scooter into the drain. The scooter was totally damaged. After a lot of effort from the locals, the buffalo was brought under control.
One restaurant owner suffered injuries while the animal went on a rampage. A total of two persons were injured in the incident. The owner of the buffalo and the restaurant guy were injured in the attacks,” said the temple official.
Meanwhile, police from RK Pur police station also rushed to the spot and talked to the locals. The locals have demanded compensation for the losses they have incurred from the incident.
