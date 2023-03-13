Tripura: BJP activist succumbs to injuries sustained in poll violence

Agartala: A BJP worker on Monday succumbed to the injuries he suffered during a post-poll violence on March 2.

The incident triggered sharp resentment among the BJP workers, prompting them to stage a road blockade in the Gurkhabasti area that snapped traffic movement through the VIP road.

The blockade, however, was lifted later in the afternoon with the intervention of former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and the police administration. The cops convinced supporters of the ruling party of strict punitive measures against the perpetrators.

According to available information, BJP worker Tapan Kumar Bhowmik sustained severe injuries on his head. The assailants hit the deceased indiscriminately with a chopper on March 2.

Bhowmik was rushed to GBP hospital for treatment. A critical surgery was also performed to save his life. However, he breathed his last on Monday afternoon.

Barjala is an assembly constituency located on the outskirts of Agartala city from where CPI-M candidate Sudip Sarkar emerged victorious.

Thousands of party workers from the Barjala assembly constituency gathered in the hospital to bid a final adieu to the party colleague. Later, the aggrieved party workers staged a blockade in the Gurkhabasti area, seeking action against the miscreants who are responsible for the killing.

To control the situation, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma rushed to the spot and tried to placate the agitators.

Meanwhile, Paramita Pandey, SDPO New Capital Complex, assured the party workers that all miscreants would be arrested soon. The workers eventually lifted the blockade, restoring the traffic movement.

Speaking to EastMojo, SDPO NCC Paramita Pandey said, “Two persons had already been arrested in connection with the incident. The accused persons are Narayan Debnath and Atanu Debnath.” She said an investigation is underway.

