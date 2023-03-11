Agartala: Violence marred BJP’s pre-scheduled victory procession at the Haripur area in Ampinagar under the Gomati District of Tripura as clashes broke out between BJP and TIPRA motha activists during the procession.

The BJP supporters alleged that they came under an unprovoked attack launched by TIPRA supporters.

The scuffle between the two groups led to members sustaining injuries

Notably, TIPRA Motha candidate Pathan Lal Jamatia won from Ampinagar in the recently-concluded elections.

In order to get hold of the situation, police resorted to firing blanks to restore peace as tensions escalated.

Speaking on the issue, SP Gomati District Ajit Pratap Singh informed EastMojo that five persons had been detained for questioning.

“There was a scuffle between two groups in Ampinagar. Due to the physical scuffle, five persons sustained minor injuries. A specific case is being registered under the relevant sections of the IPC against the miscreants,” Singh told EastMojo.

Victims of Haripur violence

According to local leaders, the security personnel resorted to lathi charges to disperse the mob which left several party workers on both sides injured.

TIPRA leaders alleged that the police had intentionally ordered the lathi charge on TIPRA Motha workers, thereby giving safe passage to the BJP workers.

Tear gas shells were also used to restore peace in spots of occurrence.

The clash took place days after TIPRA Motha had finally joined the table of talks with the Central government on a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.

