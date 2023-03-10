Agartala: Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Friday approved the allocation of portfolios among the newly sworn in ministers, paving the way for the second BJP-IPFT coalition government to take charge of the departments.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who has assumed office for the second term in a row, has kept all powerful Home department under his watch.

Besides, departments like Health and Family Welfare, Public Works and Education will also be looked after by the chief minister.

Ratan Lal Nath, the senior most member of the cabinet, has been allotted the crucial Power department in addition to Agriculture and Election departments.

Pranajit Singha Roy, who was the agriculture minister in the first BJP-IPFT government, has been given the charge of finance department. Both finance and power were earlier held by former deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, in the first cabinet, who lost the elections from Charilam assembly constituency.

Besides, Roy has also been given the additional charge to look after planning & coordination and information technology departments. Sushanta Chowdhury, who was the former minister of Information and Cultural Affairs department, has been relieved from all his previous charges as he was accorded fresh responsibilities of Food, Civil Supplies, Transport and Tourism departments.

The new entrants in the Cabinet, such as Shukla Charan Noatia, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma and Sudhangshu Das, have also been allotted important departments like sports and youth affairs, social education, labour, tribal welfare, handloom, statistics, SC welfare, animal resource development and cooperation in addition to some less important portfolios.

Santana Chakma, the only female member of the cabinet, retained her previous department of Industries and Commerce with additional responsibility of Jail and Welfare of OBCs.

It may be mentioned here that the responsibilities had been totally reshuffled if compared to the previous portfolios. All the ministers have to start working with their departments from the very beginning.

The new Cabinet could be seen as a total reboot under Dr. Manik Saha in regards to the first cabinet designed by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

