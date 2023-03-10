Agartala: Tension ran high in the Nehal Chandra Nagar area under the Sepahijala district of Tripura on Friday after a delegation of Congress and CPIM leaders faced violent resistance by alleged BJP supporters.

The Congress team reached the spot to interact with the locals about the incidents of post-poll violence. Although all the leaders could return from the place unhurt, two vehicles were severely damaged by the miscreants that resorted to stone pelting.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha who was a part of the team alleged that around 20 to 25 BJP youth activists had prevented them from entering the market. “A day before yesterday 19 shops were burnt to ashes in the NC Nagar market. In media reports, it was mentioned that miscreants owing allegiance to the ruling party were responsible for the act of arson. But, when we reached here the BJP supporters accused the Congress and CPIM supporters of the incident. They told us that all shops burnt down belonged to supporters of the BJP,” said Sinha.

According to Sinha, the aggressive BJP workers started pelting stones at the cars even though enough TSR personnel were escorting them. “When we asked the Tripura State Rifle troopers they replied that they don’t have any permission. We shall write a specific complaint in this regard with the SP of Sepahijala District asking him under what circumstances the TSR Jawans have no qualms in compromising with the security of their protected,” said Sinha.

Speaking to EastMojo, former Congress MLA Asish Kumar Saha said, “A total of three teams moved in three different directions from Agartala to visit the violence-affected areas. In the NC Nagar attack, MP Abdul Khalique suffered injuries as one of the brickbats struck his forehead breaking the window glass of his car. In two other places, attempts were made to attack our MP teams but somehow we managed to get a safe passage for the police’s prompt action. Several senior leaders like CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, and Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharjee have suffered minor injuries in the attacks orchestrated by the BJP goons”.

According to Saha, it was yet another attempt to trample democracy in a state where “lawlessness became the new rule of law”. As many as five cars have been vandalized in the attacks.

