Fact finding team of CPI-M, CPI, Cong in Tripura to look into post-poll violence

Agartala: An eight-member delegation comprising leaders of the CPI(M), the CPI and the Congress arrived here on Friday on a fact-finding mission to take stock of the post-poll violence in Tripura.

The team is expected to stay in the state till March 12 after which it will submit a report and the issue will be raised in Parliament which convenes from March 13, CPI MP Binoy Viswam had tweeted on Thursday.

Senior CPI(M) leader of the state, Pabitra Kar, said the delegation will be split into three teams for visiting the affected districts of West Tripura, Sepahijala and Khowai.

As many as 1,200 incidents of post violence were reported in the state ever since the announcement of Assembly election results on March 2, Kar claimed.

“The exact number of injured as well as the extent of damage could not be ascertained because countless incidents took place since the announcement of election results. A process has already been initiated to compile an authentic report on the post-poll violence”, Kar said.

Most of the post-poll violence cases were reported from Sepahijala and Khowai districts where a few persons were injured and shifted to nearby health facility , Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha who visited the injured persons at GBP hospital on Friday asked the police to take stern action against the miscreants in order to maintain peace and tranquility.

The Tripura Assembly election results were announced on March 2.

The BJP-IPFT government returned to power in the state for the second consecutive term as the BJP bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT got one seat.

Also Read | Tripura CM allocates portfolios, keeps Home dept for self

