Agartala: TIPRA Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Wednesday said the Government of India has agreed to its demand for a constitutional solution for the 14 lakh indigenous people of the state.

Shortly after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda at Tripura State Guest House, Debbarman also maintained that the meeting was purely surrounding the talks pertaining to constitutional solutions and nothing related to the alliance or sharing power was discussed.

“The Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame. I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the Son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitated in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed, only the interest of our dopha (Community) was discussed,” a tweet from Debbarman reads.

Speaking on the issue, BJP National Spokesman and coordinator for North East Sambit Patra said, “This is a crucial day for Tripura. The new cabinet was sworn in under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. Soon after that, leaders of TIPRA motha, which is a local party, arrived here in the state guest house to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

After a thorough discussion with the leaders of TIPRA, Dr Saha has said that a series of talks will be hosted to invite views from IPFT, TIPRA and other civil societies for the upliftment of tribal communities of the state. The thrust of the meeting was to find a solution to the problems being faced by the tribal communities”. Apart from that the BJP has also decided to appoint IPFT leader Jayanti Debbarman daughter of IPFT supremo NC Debbarma and BJP vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia as chairpersons of the state-run PSUs on the occasion of international women’s day, said Patra.

