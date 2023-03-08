PM Modi congratulates Manik Saha on being sworn in as Tripura CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Manik Saha on taking oath as Tripura chief minister and said he and his team of newly sworn-in ministers will certainly deliver on the mandate given by the people of the state once again.

Seventy-year-old BJP leader Saha took oath as chief minister of the sensitive border state of Tripura. Eight more ministers were also sworn in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda as well as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

“Congratulations to Dr. Manik Saha Ji and the entire team which took oath today. This team will certainly deliver on the mandate given by the people once again and add momentum to Tripura’s development journey,” Modi said in a tweet.

Congratulations to Dr. Manik Saha Ji and the entire team which took oath today. This team will certainly deliver on the mandate given by the people once again and add momentum to Tripura’s development journey. My best wishes to them in their efforts. @DrManikSaha2 pic.twitter.com/J0accvyeW2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

“My best wishes to them in their efforts,” he said.

