Agartala: Ending all speculations, Dr Manik Saha was on Monday elected as the leader of the legislature party after a short meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the party’s election office. Dr Saha will head the second BJP-IPFT coalition government of Tripura as Chief Minister, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee declared after the meeting.

Speculation was rife over a possible change of guard as Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik’s name surfaced as a potential candidate to be Tripura’s new Chief Minister.

However, the party’s top leadership has endorsed the name of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. Saha and his entire Cabinet will be sworn in on March 08 next in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and a host of senior BJP leaders and cabinet ministers.

The Chief Ministers of Northeastern states are also invited to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. On being contacted, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “The party has made its decision. The Chief Minister and other senior leaders of the party will meet governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya and stake claim to form the new government at 7:30 pm on Monday.”

Dr Saha will be the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura. He replaced former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in May 2022.

Saha was the Rajya Sabha MP before being elevated to the post of Chief Minister and has also served as the president of the ruling BJP, succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb.

