Agartala: Opposition CPM and Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party supporters went on rampage against the opponents ever since the poll results were declared.

Both the parties met the DGP of Tripura police and submitted a detailed account on 669 incidents of post-poll violence inflicting financial and physical attacks on the opposition party supporters. The CPIM and Congress delegates also noted that even after police complaints, no efforts were made to arrest the hoodlums involved in the attacks.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Left front convener Narayan Kar said the intensity of the attacks have increased so much that nothing is being spared if a family is targeted.

“Even the milk bottles used for feeding the infants are destroyed in arson. This should stop immediately”, he added.

“The targeted attacks on the opposition party supporters started from the counting hall. Countless numbers of houses have been ransacked, rubber plantations have been set on fire and residences torched. The goons enjoying political patronage have carried out attacks on the means of livelihood as well. Auto rickshaws, good carriers, small shops, nothing is immune to the ghastly attacks of the goons,” he claimed.

In a bid to remind the ruling party of its failure to keep up with its popularity among the people, Kar said, “We may have to abide by the laws enacted by this new government but they must not forget that it has come to power with only 40 percent votes. Over 60 percent of the voters have voted against the ruling party. So they have to take the responsibility and ensure that such attacks are prevented and peace is restored.”

The CPIM veteran also said that the police should not play second fiddle to the ruling party.

“The mandal offices should not run the police stations. We have urged the DGP of Tripura police to take stringent action and consider each of the incidents based on its gravity but the political affiliation of the victim. In each of the cases, suo moto FIR should be registered and the culprits should be punished as per the provisions of the law,” he added.

Congress leader and former MLA Ashish Saha, who was also a member of the delegation, informed media persons that the joint delegation has submitted a list of 669 incidents that occured after the election results.

“Ransacking, arson, physical assaults and all sorts of attacks have been carried out against the opposition party supporters. The miscreants are enjoying their field days in committing atrocities on innocent people. We would not say the police are completely silent. Whenever called, the police reach the place of occurrence but some invisible power is shielding the miscreants from getting prosecuted as per law.”

