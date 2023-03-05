Agartala: The 12 percent DA hike just before the elections appears to have failed to please the government employees and teachers, as in the postal ballot voting majority of the government servants voted against the BJP.

Even in the 2018 elections as well, government servants did not vote for the BJP but then the Left was in power.

In 2023, a total of 63,480 votes were received through postal ballot. Out of this, only 23,006 votes went to the BJP.

Along with the votes cast through EVMs, postal ballots also played a crucial role in determining the victory and defeat of candidates. In some constituencies, the postal ballot votes have created the whole margin between two candidates.

Although the number of voters through the postal ballot is less in number, every voter matters in a close contest that the state witnessed in the just concluded polls.

But, one thing is clear from the voting pattern: Even after increasing salaries and DA hikes the BJP failed to make its place in the hearts of government servants and teachers of government schools.

According to the data available from the Election Commission of India, the total votes through postal ballot stands at 63,840.

While the ruling party got 23,006 votes, Congress received 5,590 votes and CPI-M got 19,578. TIPRA Motha surprisingly got 14,077 postal ballot votes.

A total of 579 voters went for NOTA while TMC and others got over 1,000 votes. For instance, in the Takarjala assembly constituency, TIPRA got 1,033 votes while BJP get only 29 votes.

CPI-M, however, stood in a better position with 50 votes. Similar was the experience at the Asharambari assembly constituency where BJP and CPI-M got 32 and 92 votes respectively while TIPRA’s score crossed the 500 mark.

