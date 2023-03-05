BJP mandal president resigns in Tripura

Agartala: The BJP mandal president of Banamalipur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district, Dipak Kar has resigned amidst allegations of sabotage leading to defeat of state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee in the recently held Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Banamalipur Assembly constituency, considered a stronghold of the saffron party, was held by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Deb had defeated Congress nominee Gopal Chandra Roy by a margin of 12,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly elections.

This time, the BJP candidate Rajib Bhattacharjee lost the elections to Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy by a margin of 1,369 votes.

Pressure was mounting on the mandal president (Dipak Kar) to resign ever since the defeat of Bhattacharjee amidst allegations of sabotage. Finally, the mandal president who wanted to contest the election from Banamalipur constituency resigned on Saturday.

“I have heard that Banamalipur Mandal president Dipak Kar has resigned from the post but has not yet received the letter”, Bhattacharjee told PTI

Kar a contractor was once close to the CPI(M). He joined the BJP in 2018 and became mandal president.

