Tripura: Resorting to violence opposition’s habit, says outgoing CM

Agartala: Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties and stated that they were driven by their habit of indulging in violence after the elections.

Dr Saha was speaking to media persons shortly after a review meeting of all the top-level officials of the Khowai district.

According to Dr Manik Saha, the 2023 elections were exceptional compared to the past 40 years, as the entire process was carried out smoothly without any incidents of violence. The people were able to exercise their right to vote without fear, thanks to the tight security arrangements in place. However, the opposition has been angered by the free and fair election and is now engaging in violent activities in different parts of the state.

Dr Saha said this is a habitual behaviour of the opposition, as they have a tendency to resort to violence after elections.

When asked about rumours circulating about communal tensions in parts of the Khowai district, Dr Saha responded by saying that they had discussed these issues in detail during the meeting. He added that they were aware of who was behind these malicious campaigns, and the police have been instructed to investigate and take action against these sinister groups. If necessary, advanced technologies would be utilized to trace them.

Dr Saha, accompanied by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, addressed the media during the review meeting.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Agartala to finalize the formation of the next government and the distribution of cabinet positions.

A meeting of the newly elected legislators of the party was held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday. During the meeting, the MLAs elected a new leader of the house, and subsequently, the Chief Minister would form his cabinet. While it appears that Dr Manik Saha is poised to serve a second term in office, rumours within the BJP suggest that Pratima Bhoumik also enjoys support from a significant number of party MLAs.

Pratima Bhoumik, who served as the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, contested the assembly elections from Dhanpur, a stronghold of the Left, and demonstrated her abilities. She is the first MLA from an anti-Left party to be elected from Dhanpur in the last 50 years. If Bhoumik receives the approval of the party’s high command, she would be the first female Chief Minister of Tripura.

