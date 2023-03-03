Outgoing Tripura CM Manik Saha meets governor, tenders resignation

Agartala: Outgoing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and tendered his resignation.

Suspense over the next CM prevailed as he did not immediately stake claim to form the next government.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The ruling BJP and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 32 seats and one constituency respectively to return to power in the northeastern state for the second consecutive term.

Today met Hon'ble Governor of Tripura Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya Ji at Raj Bhavan and submitted my resignation as Chief Minister.



He accepted the resignation and asked me to continue as caretaker CM till formation of the new government. pic.twitter.com/iuy8aVAfYn — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) March 3, 2023

“I tendered my resignation to the governor. He asked me to continue till the new government is formed,” Saha told reporters after coming out of Raj Bhavan.

He said the government will take oath on March 8.

To a question, he said he did not stake claim to form the government.

BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the chief minister’s name will be decided at the legislature party meeting, the date of which has not yet been fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | In a first, Mizoram to export bird’s eye chilli to US

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









